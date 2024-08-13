Pinot Grigio And Sauvignon Blanc Are More Different Than You'd Think

"Red or white?" is more than an outdated question. It's so far beyond a foodie faux-pas that, if your server asks it at the start of your meal, you can probably expect a lousy dining experience. It's no secret that not all white wines are created equal — which is why today we're deep-diving into what separates two of the most popular, accessible varieties in the modern white wine oeuvre: Pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc.

For starters, it might be helpful to get their commonalities out of the way. Both wines are high-acidity and dry. It'd be tough to confuse either of these varieties with a sweet Riesling or Moscato. They share an ideal serving temperature of 45-55 degrees Fahrenheit (you can overchill wine, for the record), and both clock in at 11.5%-13.5% ABV. Both wines are also (happily) wicked affordable and commonly available in most grocery stores. For those looking to try a high-quality yet still affordable bottle, Costco carries a great sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio.

This is largely where their similarities end. As with any wine, their flavor profiles can vary depending on in which region the wine was produced, and whether it is a mass-batch or single-vineyard product (and within that, the conditions of that year's vintage). But, with a sharpened sense of knowing what to expect, the taste of pinot grigio and the taste of sauvignon blanc couldn't seem further apart in your palette.