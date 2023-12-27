What Happens If You Overchill Wine?

It probably goes without saying but, when you buy a bottle of wine, you shouldn't store it in your freezer. You likely already know this, but why is it wrong? It has less to do with wine snobs having a vested interest in how you manage your kitchen space and more to do with the wine's temperature.

How cold a wine is has an outsized impact on how it tastes. It's the reason why we tend to serve white wines chilled and red wines at room temperature. Of course, the exact temperature a wine should be served at depends on the specific variety of wine, not just whether it's red or white. These days, you can often find the serving temperature displayed on the wine's label.

Let's focus on white wines since those are more often served chilled. If you overchill a white wine, past its ideal serving temperature, you aren't damaging the wine itself but the flavors are going to be muted because of it. If you're spending the money on a nice bottle of Grüner Veltliner but you serve it too cold, you're taking a good wine and needlessly reducing the quality of its flavor. Cold wine is especially damaging to the nose, meaning all the aromas you take in as you drink. If you smell nothing, the wine is going to come across as bland and uninteresting.