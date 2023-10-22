6 Hacks To Chill A Bottle Of Wine - Tested

Everyone from novices to aficionados knows the basic wine rule: White wine should be served chilled, and red wine at room temperature, right? Well, hang on! Not everyone has a perfectly calibrated wine fridge, and sometimes that bottle you planned to enjoy with dinner is still sitting on the counter. Worse yet, dinner's almost ready! Don't fret; we've scoured the internet for the best wine-chilling hacks and tested each one.

To kick things off, we placed a 750-milliliter bottle of white wine into our freezer (reading -10 F) to establish a control. It took 42 minutes to get the wine to a proper 45 F serving temperature. The experts at the Wine and Spirits Education Trust say sparkling and lighter whites should be served at around 45 F to 50 F, while fuller whites should be at 50 F to 55 F. For reds, lighter styles should be at 55 F, with bolder varieties coming in at 59 F to 64 F.

Once we had our initial time, we rolled up our sleeves and tested out these six common hacks we've found on the internet. To ensure our results were on point, we used bottles of the same wine for each experiment and checked our work with a reliable and calibrated thermometer. Remember, though, that your results might vary slightly depending on your freezer's quirks. Now let's find out which of these hacks is worth your time.