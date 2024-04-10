The Wine Term Some Sommeliers Ditched 'Minerality' For

Minerality has long been the center of controversy among passionate sommeliers (a dramatic group even on a good day, spoken as a member). On one hand, it can be a fun, theatrical vocab buzzword, so when you're practicing proper etiquette at a wine-tasting event and say "I'm detecting some ... minerality," your fellow tasters can nod solemnly and know that you're better than them. On the other hand, scientists aren't 100% sure that minerality is even a real thing; they're pretty sure it isn't.

"Minerality" refers to the qualities of a region's soil or indigenous rock types. According to one definition by celebrity sommeliers Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen, per Robb Report, "The flavors described [in minerality] generally have to do with rocks or fossils, such as stone, river rock, flint, gravel, slate, asphalt, and oyster shell." Still, even if it were a scientifically real phenomenon (which it isn't), the "minerality" flavor descriptor is heavily based on unquantifiable individual perception and can vary per each sipper's opinion.

In 2018's "The Sommelier's Atlas of Taste," James Beard Award-winning sommelier Rajat Parr argues for a replacement word for the concept: "Electricity." Per the book, via Wine Enthusiast, Parr describes this quality as a physical "electric sensation that produces tension in the wine ... from vines planted in intensely rocky sites." Indeed, whether or not introducing a new term like "electricity" is the move, the heart of what people are talking about when they say "minerality" is ultimately just a subcategory of terroir.