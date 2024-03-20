The Etiquette Tip That Ensures A More Pleasant Wine Tasting Experience

When you're tasting a bunch of wines, it's really easy to accidentally get wasted. Not only do you lose your palate's objectivity, but sometimes it's two o'clock in the afternoon, and all of a sudden you can't keep your sentences straight, much less discuss the idiosyncratic flavor notes. That's where spitting comes in.

Spitting can feel a little awkward, rude, or generally uncomfortable at first (like slurping ramen, which is actually the proper form). But, once you get past any initial discomfort, the practice can be essential if you want to have your wits about you by the end of the day. Assuming the average sample at a tasting is around 2 ounces, if you taste 20 different wines, that's 40 ounces, which means roughly a bottle and a half of wine consumed within an hour or two. 40 ounces to freedom only makes sense when it's a Sublime song — at a winery, it's 40 ounces to the hospital. Even if you're hung up on the idea of "wasting perfectly good wine," swallowing is not the move here.

To set yourself up for a successful spit, sip with the end goal in mind. You're going to be spitting this out, so take only a few tablespoons of wine into your mouth at a time. This way, you can easily swish it around your entire palate for optimal tasting (which is the entire point of attending a wine-tasting event) and can gracefully spit it out once your exploration has concluded.