21 Wine Bars In NYC You Should Know About
New York City is not exactly what you would call a wine region. There are no sloping hills lined with luscious vineyards or succulent grapes soaking up the cold winter sun. But if you want good wine, you typically have to follow good food, and New York has plenty of that, which is probably why many wine bars blur the lines between restaurant and bar. Indeed, nestled amidst the iconic skyscrapers and eclectic neighborhoods, these enclaves of oenophilic pleasure have become an integral part of the city's social fabric.
New York's wine bars are more than just venues to savor exquisite vintages; they are embodiments of a cosmopolitan lifestyle that celebrates the art of wine appreciation. From the trendy enotecas in Brooklyn to the upscale wine lounges in Manhattan, each venue boasts its unique ambiance, reflecting the personality of its neighborhood and clientele. Step into these oases of conviviality, and you'll find a spectrum of wine enthusiasts, from seasoned sommeliers to casual connoisseurs, all drawn together by the magnetic allure of grape nectar. The city's wine bars offer a curated selection of wines from across the globe, allowing patrons to embark on a sensory journey that transcends borders. So, let's take a look at the best of these wine bars, which we selected based on professional reviews and the author's own experiences.
The Lit. Bar
Although this watering hole in the Brox is technically more of a bookstore, it does sell wine in an intellectually stimulated environment, which are both important criteria that define good wine bars. Despite challenges faced during the pandemic, this spot, which is also the only independent bookstore operating in the Bronx, is still going strong, mostly thanks to the passion and perseverance of its founder, Noëlle Santos.
The wine list is brief and includes mostly the expected, but you do get to drink the wine while browsing for literature or discussing your favorite books with a random stranger. Pair your drink with a few snacks from the bar menu, which include gourmet popcorn with sweet flavors like s'mores or a savory grazing board.
(347) 955-3610
131 Alexander Ave, Bronx, NY 10454
Anotheroom
The team behind Anotheroom in Tribeca has a number of great wine bars, like the Room and the Otheroom, which also deserve mention. The atmosphere here is dictated in part by the clientele — many suit-clad Wall Street types — but that will mostly go unnoticed given the dim and intimate lighting.
As for the wines, the selection is strong both in quality and quantity, though the service can be a little tetchy at times. Wines by the glass will be neatly written out on an old-fashioned chalkboard, where you will also discover that if you're not in the mood for wine after all, you'll have almost as many draft beers to choose from. But don't expect to find any cocktails on the menu. This place is for low-proof stuff only, which helps keep things simple.
(212) 226-1418
249 W. Broadway, New York, NY, 10013
Enoteca Maria
With such a prominent Italian population in Staten Island, it's no surprise that there should be some good places to drink Italian wine, and Enoteca Maria, ostensibly an Italian restaurant, is one of them. The place is famous for hosting a series of grandmothers who have turned into chefs for a night to recreate their signature dishes. The menu changes every night depending on which of the 27 participating grandmothers from around the world is cooking, so don't expect Italian every night.
But this is not just a restaurant. Indeed, enoteca is Italian for wine bar, and although the grandmother-cooks here come from all across the globe, the wine list leans heavily Italian, with a few interlopers from Germany or Armenia.
(718) 447-2777
27 Hyatt St, Staten Island, NY 10301
Anfora
When you have a wine bar in the West Village you can't slack on quality, or you'll soon go out of business. Anfora is no exception. Its wine list focuses on European offerings, especially France, but made by smaller producers. Browse the bottle list any time and place your order, or ask your server what's available by the glass -– this selection changes on a daily basis, so be prepared for the unexpected.
But Anfora is not only a wine bar. They also offer great beer and some classic cocktails, like Negronis and Martinis, to which they've added their own spin. Keep it civilized by pairing all this with some fine small plates, like the grilled cheese sandwich with Comté cheese, or a carefully curated charcuterie board.
(212) 518-2722
34 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
Keuka Kafe
Many people don't know that New York State has its own bustling little wine region up in the Finger Lakes. This is a shame, as it has managed to produce some pretty good specimens over the years, and things are only getting better. Luckily Keuka Kafe, a wine bar in Forest Hills, has come to introduce New York to some very fine wines made in its own backyard.
If you're looking for something from the Old World, you won't be disappointed here either. The wine list also includes plenty of options from France, Italy, and the other usual suspects. Pair it all with some fancy cheeses and cured meats, many of which also hail from upstate New York.
(718) 880-1478
11204 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11375
Turks & Frogs
There is no shortage of good wine bars in the West Village, but Turks & Frogs is not to be missed, especially if you're looking for a calm, intimate setting in which to enjoy a good bottle of wine with a friend or a date. This wine bar is not too loud but not too quiet, and the wines are good and not excessively pricey. It's the Goldie Locks principle of the wine world.
It's also more than that. It's a place for fine Turkish food, which comprises most of the bar snacks, and an antique shop. What could feel more European than drinking a fine Italian wine surrounded by antique French furniture?
(212) 691-8875
323 W 11th St #2, New York, NY 10014
Gem Wine
Until recently, when Gem Wine moved into a larger space on Forsyth Street on the Lower East Side, it only had three small communal tables, and that was the extent of the patronage it could accept at any given time. Needless to say, it was pretty hard to get into, especially since it was also closed on weekends.
The new iteration is a bit more conventional, but it seems to have held onto plenty of charm, at least for now. With bookings now available on Resy and an actual wine list you can read, some of the elements that made Gem Wine into the ideal bygone neighborhood joint have disappeared, but it's still a great place to go if you want great wine, good food, and spirited conversation.
(917) 741-8954
116 Forsyth St, New York, NY 10002
Frog
Places that offer fine wines, and especially natural fine wines, tend to have a certain look. Maybe sophisticated, with expensive chandeliers and high ceilings. Or dimly lit with soft furnishings and intimate corners. Or industrial chic with polished concrete floors. What's not so common is to see a wine bar that is also a casual spot for playing pool. Frog, in Bed-Stuy, excels at this dichotomy, eliminating the stuffy or elitist feel wine bars have, even if unintentionally.
But as co-owner Alexandra McCown told Patch, Frog is actually a "bar that happens to have natural wine" rather than a specialized natural wine bar. This is perhaps why the clientele seems so diverse, which is exactly what McCown and her associates hoped when they opened this place earlier this year.
(585) 456-1050
358 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11221
& Sons
Although this spot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens technically bills itself as a ham bar, which apparently is a thing, it has all the trappings of a wine bar, which is what we'll call it today for our purposes. Indeed, the place does have a lot of ham on offer, which includes a variety of country ham slices served with cornbread madeleines, gherkins, and pickled watermelon rinds.
But it has even more wines, with something for everyone in the bubbles, whites, and reds sections. All of these will go just fine with a nice piece of ham. Be sure to read the thoughtful descriptions on the menu or ask your server for the best wine-to-ham pairing.
(718) 284-0159
447 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Ruffian
Those looking for great natural wines and equally scrumptious food won't find any trouble with either mission at Ruffian. The wine list is diverse and far-reaching, meaning you will find some items on there that are familiar and expected and others from lesser-explored regions, like Georgia, the country (not the state).
The menu is as sophisticated as the wines, comprising small plates packed with flavor, like the fresh cubanelle peppers with toasted lingonberry rice or the vegetarian mushroom schnitzel. In fact, most of the dishes are vegetarian and quite a few are also gluten-free, making this the perfect spot to bring a party with diverse dietary needs, as long as it's not too large, as the space is somewhat tight.
reservations@ruffiannyc.com
125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
Place des fetes
Place des fetes, which is French for party place, is aptly named, even though the wines actually tend to be from Spain rather than France. The list by the glass is short, but with such high-quality options, you hardly need to look further. Unless you want a bottle, in which case you can turn to the far more extensive wine bottle list with a healthy dose of Spanish and Portuguese reds and whites.
But the party isn't just about the wine, which is invariably good. The food is also something to write home about at this spot in Clinton Hill, which is no surprise, given that it comes from the team behind Oxalis, a nearby Michelin-starred restaurant.
(718) 857-0101
212 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
June
Like many a good wine bar, June, in Cobble Hill, will not let you go hungry as you sample their libations. If you're not up for a full meal, know that their bread and butter is so good that it'll keep you plenty satisfied. Otherwise, any of the fish options, like the fluke, will go swimmingly with the right glass of white wine -– just ask your server for recommendations.
But don't let all those considerations distract you from the actual wine. Start with a glass of bubbly to grease the wheels and then move onto the skin contact wines section, also known as orange wines, which is one of the more extensive you will see, even for an establishment that specializes in natural wines.
(917) 909-0434
231 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Ten Bells
The Ten Bells in Bushwick has the look and feel of an upscale British tavern but with the booze leaning heavily toward wine instead of beer. The list is robust and focuses on natural wines, just as its parent location has been doing on the Lower East Side since it opened in 2008.
The menu is populated in large part by French wines, which have led the charge in the natural wine movement, but you'll also likely find wines from further afield, especially since the menu changes regularly. Whatever the case, the folks at the Ten Bells know what they're doing, so don't be afraid to try that pinot noir from Hungary or the pinot gris from Croatia. These may not be the most famous wine regions, but that's not for lack of quality offerings.
(845) 584-3523
65 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
St Jardim
As if there weren't already enough wine bars in the West Village, St Jardim had to go and open another one during the pandemic of all times. But what sets this place apart is its distinctive blend of natural wine bar, all-day cafe, and upscale bodega, which means that there's something here for every taste and demographic.
The menu includes seasonal salads that are unfailingly fresh and impeccably dressed. Labneh features heavily on the menu, likely thanks to the Lebanese heritage of consulting chef Tony Nassif, while French wines dominate the wine list. But it's not all Old World stalwarts. You can also find plenty of American wines, even from unexpected locations like Michigan.
(917) 938-5829
183 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
Parcelle
The Lower East Side has no shortage of wine bars, but Parcelle stands out for a number of reasons. First of all, it has a long list of excellent wines, some of which may be cost-prohibitive for most, but with plenty of good value options as well. For those who don't know wine that well, the list is also subdivided into helpful descriptive sections, such as "crisp whites" and "old and rare."
And if you want to know even more, there's a weekly wine school you can attend, where you can sample three different wines connected by a central theme and talk about them with your sommelier. Follow up this experience by ordering some of those wines directly on the premises, as Parcelle is also a well-stocked wine store.
parcellewine.com/pages/135-division
135 Division St, New York, NY 10002
(212) 258-0722
Contento
The wine list at Contento comprises top-notch specimens, first and foremost, but it is also a testament to the restaurant's wider mission to promote greater diversity. In terms of the wine list, that means supporting indigenous- and black-owned wineries, for example, or wines whose proceeds go in part to fund cancer research.
Another feature of the restaurant and wine bar in East Harlem is its focus on accommodating people with physical disabilities. The space is designed to allow patrons and staff alike easy wheelchair access. Indeed, Contento's celebrated sommelier Yannick Benjamin is in a wheelchair himself, which helps drive home just how committed the restaurant is to accessibility.
88 E 111th St, New York, NY 10029
(646) 410-0111
La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels
This wine bar in Nolita specializes in French wines and is modeled after its original counterpart in Paris. It also specializes in offering high-end wines by the glass, which is not an easy service to find. In most wine bars and restaurants, sommeliers are loath to open such pricey items because if no one else orders more glasses and finishes the bottle, the item goes to waste, and earnings go out the window.
But La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels has an ingenious solution: an enomatic machine that serves wine by the glass without wasting any. Head here to enjoy those French wines in a cozy, romantic atmosphere while sampling the establishment's French-style small plates.
(212) 343-3660
249 Centre St, New York, NY 10013
Terroir
When you walk into Terroir for the first time, you might feel confused, even before having a drink. That's because this casual spot is in Tribeca, but it has the look, feel, and casual but hip charm of a Brooklyn bar. The industrial chic decor further proves the point.
But wherever this place is, it serves excellent wines, and that's the important part. Not only that, but the list is extensive. You will find representatives from all over Europe, Australia, South America, and the Middle East, and you may discover types of wine you never even knew existed, like Champagne without bubbles or a Bordeaux that's white instead of red. Pair it all with a light snack, like the delicious deviled eggs, or something that will grow hair on your chest, like a Vacherin Mont D'or in which to dip your bread.
(212) 625-946
24 Harrison St, New York, NY 10013
Wildair
Wildair, in the Lower East Side, can be more of a wine bar or more of a restaurant, depending on what you're in the mood for. But either way, your options here are only good ones. The servers are incredibly knowledgeable about everything that is on the wine menu, and if you're not careful, you could get drawn into a lengthy conversation about an unusual wine and never see the end of it in a good way.
You'll find that similar care has been given to the food menu, which boasts some of the finest dishes in all of New York City. Ask your server to help you choose a glass of wine to pair with each of the small plates you want to partake in or order a bottle of wine that will go well with all of them.
(646) 964-5624
142 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
The Four Horsemen
The name of the Four Horsemen certainly seems like a nod to the apocalypse, and indeed, there is no better place to wait out the end of days than at this restaurant and wine bar in Williamsburg. The wine list is 50 pages long, spans all manner of varietals and geographies, and is frequently updated with new and exciting options.
The food menu is not so extensive, but that matters little since you won't find a bad thing there. Everything is delectable and well thought out, from the chicken liver mousse to the quince and frangipane tart; there's no item on this menu that won't do as a last meal in the event of the apocalypse.
(718) 599-4900
295 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY, 11211
Aldo Sohm Wine Bar
When looking for a wine bar in Midtown, you can't go wrong by heading to the Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, especially if you're trying to impress someone. Named after the sommelier behind Le Bernardin's wine program, Aldo Sohm, this establishment takes the best of that restaurant's wine offerings and zeroes in on them.
If you find that the food at Le Bernardin is distracting you from all the good wine, then go to the Aldo Sohm Wine Bar (where they also serve food, but in a much more casual fashion). The wine list offers more than 40 options by the glass and 200 bottles, spanning genres you didn't even know existed.
(212) 554-1143
151 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Methodology
This list was put together based on the author's experience dining and drinking at some of these establishments, on professional reviews published in local papers, and supported by customer reviews from Google. The ranking was determined based on the opinions of multiple professional reviewers from publications like the New York Times, NYMag, and Travel & Leisure and compared to public reviews from Google and Yelp.