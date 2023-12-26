21 Wine Bars In NYC You Should Know About

New York City is not exactly what you would call a wine region. There are no sloping hills lined with luscious vineyards or succulent grapes soaking up the cold winter sun. But if you want good wine, you typically have to follow good food, and New York has plenty of that, which is probably why many wine bars blur the lines between restaurant and bar. Indeed, nestled amidst the iconic skyscrapers and eclectic neighborhoods, these enclaves of oenophilic pleasure have become an integral part of the city's social fabric.

New York's wine bars are more than just venues to savor exquisite vintages; they are embodiments of a cosmopolitan lifestyle that celebrates the art of wine appreciation. From the trendy enotecas in Brooklyn to the upscale wine lounges in Manhattan, each venue boasts its unique ambiance, reflecting the personality of its neighborhood and clientele. Step into these oases of conviviality, and you'll find a spectrum of wine enthusiasts, from seasoned sommeliers to casual connoisseurs, all drawn together by the magnetic allure of grape nectar. The city's wine bars offer a curated selection of wines from across the globe, allowing patrons to embark on a sensory journey that transcends borders. So, let's take a look at the best of these wine bars, which we selected based on professional reviews and the author's own experiences.