Broiled Mini Meatball Skewers Recipe
If you are in need of a dish that will satisfy your cravings for a savory and succulent appetizer, these delightful and flavorful broiled mini meatball skewers could be just what you're looking for. These bite-sized meatballs from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye are incredibly easy to make, wonderfully juicy, and bursting with flavor. With a combination of ground beef, herbs, and spices, these mini meatball skewers are seasoned to perfection and then cooked under the broiler to create golden-brown meatballs that are tender inside.
Cooking the meatballs under the broiler gives them an irresistible browned outside thanks to a chemical process called the Maillard reaction. The skewers not only make for an appealing presentation but also add a fun element to your mealtime. Whether you're hosting a casual get-together, serving as an appetizer at a dinner party, or simply seeking a satisfying meal, these broiled mini meatball skewers are sure to be a hit with both kids and adults alike. The versatility of this dish also allows you to experiment with different seasonings, sauces, and dips to complement your personal taste preferences.
Gather the ingredients for broiled mini meatball skewers
To begin this broiled mini meatball skewers recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want ground beef, breadcrumbs, an egg, onion powder, garlic powder, dried parsley, dried thyme, dried rosemary, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Combine the meatball ingredients
Add the ground beef, breadcrumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, thyme, rosemary, egg, salt, and pepper to a bowl.
Step 2: Mix the beef mixture
Throughly mix to combine the ingredients.
Step 3: Roll the meatballs
Take roughly 2 teaspoons of the beef mixture and roll it into a ball. Repeat until you've used all of the beef mixture.
Step 4: Skewer the meatballs
Once the meatballs are rolled, gently place 3 of them onto a skewer. Repeat with all of the skewers.
Step 5: Refrigerate
Refrigerate the meatballs for at least 1 hour.
Step 6: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler to medium-high.
Step 7: Prepare the skewers
If using wooden skewers, wrap small pieces of foil around any exposed wood to stop it burning and place the meatballs onto a foil-covered tray.
Step 8: Cook
Place the tray under the broiler and let the meatballs cook for 4 to 5 minutes on one side.
Step 9: Turn the skewers
Remove the meatballs from the broiler and turn them over before returning them to the oven for another 4 to 5 minutes to cook through.
Step 10: Serve
Serve hot, with your chosen dips and accompanying dishes.
How can you customize these broiled mini meatball skewers?
This broiled mini meatball skewers recipe is a versatile one that can be easily adapted to suit various preferences and dietary restrictions. For a lower calorie option, you could use lean ground beef, or even swap out the beef for turkey or chicken mince instead of regular ground beef to reduce the fat content. Vegans or vegetarians can substitute the beef with a meat alternative, such as plant-based ground meat or tofu. Be sure to adjust the seasoning accordingly, as some of these variations can be a little bit drier when cooked. These mini meatballs can also easily be made gluten-free simply by swapping out the breadcrumbs for a gluten-free variety.
If you want to get creative with the flavors, the meatball mixture can be enhanced with herbs and spices like paprika or cumin, or even some chili powder to add some heat. Additionally, the meatballs can be made more decadent by adding ingredients like shredded cheese, chopped chile peppers, or minced onions and bell peppers to bring extra texture and taste. The adaptability of these broiled beef mini meatball skewers allows for a wide variety of possibilities, catering to various dietary needs and preferences, so let your imagination run wild, and see what you can come up with.
How should you serve these mini meatball skewers?
These grilled mini meatball skewers can be served in various ways to cater to different preferences and occasions. They can be served as appetizers, or they can be arranged on a platter with a selection of dipping sauces such as marinara, spicy harissa dip, or tzatziki. Why not go that extra mile by making your own barbecue sauce? Alternatively, they can be served as a main course with accompaniments like rice, salad, or roasted vegetables.
Another option is to make them into sliders by placing the grilled meatballs inside mini buns with lettuce, tomato, and condiments like mayonnaise or ketchup. For a more interactive and customizable experience, the skewers can be served with a build-your-own option where guests can assemble their own mini meatball skewers using a variety of toppings, such as grilled vegetables, cheese, and different types of sauces.
Finally, you can lean into a Mediterranean theme by serving them alongside pita wraps or as part of a Greek-inspired bowl, combined with ingredients such as feta cheese, olives, and cucumber. The versatility of mini meatball skewers allows for a good deal of creativity when it comes to serving them, making them suitable for a range of occasions from casual family gatherings to formal events.
- 1 pound ground beef
- ⅓ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg, room temperature
- ½ teaspoon onion power
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried parsley
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ teaspoon black pepper
|Calories per Serving
|68
|Total Fat
|4.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|24.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|62.5 mg
|Protein
|4.4 g