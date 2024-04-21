What To Consider When Choosing Wine To Cook With, According To An Expert

Using wine as a cooking ingredient can transform a meal from ordinary to extraordinary; however, there are tips you need to consider when cooking with wine, such as which wine to choose. We spoke to Kieron Hales, chef and co-owner of Zingerman's Cornman Farms, and asked him how the quality of the wine plays a factor when we're cooking with it.

Hales explained, "The quality of any ingredient in a sauce plays a large part, and the wine is no exception." He elaborated, "The better the wine, usually with some age, the reduced tannins, thus creating a much better mouthfeel of the sauce." Wine with higher levels of tannins tend to taste more bitter or astringent, and those flavors get infused into your food. Tannins also cause sauces to have a harsher texture and less pleasant mouthfeel. "In general, we want lower tannins for a sauce, but there are some exceptions, such as a fatty meat dish. Use a high-tannin wine with caution, as too high a level of tannins can make the sauce become bitter," Hales told us.

Understandably, better wines usually mean a higher price point. Does this mean we must cook with the most expensive red or white wines to get the best result? Hales doesn't think so. "While I would not recommend a $200+ wine being used for a sauce, I would always plan on using a wine you would love to drink," he stated.