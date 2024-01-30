Mirin Is The Secret Ingredient Your Fried Rice Is Missing

Few dishes are as beloved across the globe as fried rice, invented centuries ago in China. Today, fried rice is a staple, with variations like spicy kimchi fried rice and bacon-laden versions gracing our tables. We all know soy sauce and MSG play a role in making delicious fried rice, but did you know a secret ingredient hailing from Japan can elevate your homemade fried rice? And that ingredient, while it might not be in your pantry yet, is mirin.

What is mirin? It is a Japanese fermented rice wine, historically used for sipping, and now primarily used in cooking as a seasoning or condiment. It tastes like a syrupy, sweet sake with just a hint of tang. These days, you can easily find mirin in supermarkets, Asian specialty stores, and through online grocery shopping.

Now, what happens when you add mirin to fried rice? A splash of mirin introduces a subtle sweetness that can balance all the savory flavors in the dish, whether you're using salted egg yolk, lap cheong (or Chinese dried sausage), or diced bacon. Asian cooking is all about balancing and layering flavors, and you're doing just that by rounding out all the savory notes in the fried rice with mirin. As mirin also has alcohol, when heated, the alcohol evaporates quickly; thus, adding mirin does not make your fried rice unappealing wet, or soggy. Additionally, thanks to its fermentation process, mirin brings hints of umami.