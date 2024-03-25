Buttery Lobster Spaghetti With White Wine-Tomato Sauce Recipe

If asked to think of a luxury food item, it's likely that lobster will be near the top of anyone's list, and with good reason. This tender, sweet, and succulent seafood is a delight to eat and is often costly to come by — however, this wasn't always the case. In previous centuries, this now-expensive delicacy was used to feed prisoners since it was so plentiful and undesirable. Nowadays, this popular social-climbing crustacean is most often found on the menus of fine dining restaurants or those which specialize in seafood, and it's safe to say that most people view lobster in a much more esteemed light.

Due to its present-day reputation as a luxury food item, it can feel a little intimidating taking on the task of preparing and cooking lobster at home. This buttery lobster spaghetti with white wine-tomato sauce recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is an ideal dish for anyone who loves seafood and home cooking. This recipe will help you to make the most out of lobster, guiding you through the preparation of this protein-rich seafood and so you can pan fry it to perfection in plenty of butter. Served in a light and simple white wine and tomato sauce, and finished off with a sprinkling of fresh herbs and lemon juice, this is a dish worthy of any fine dining restaurant, and you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home in less than an hour.