White Wine Is All You Need To Give Jarred Alfredo Sauce A Flavor Boost

While making your own Alfredo sauce at home is simpler than you may expect — Tasting Table's easy Alfredo sauce recipe takes just 25 minutes — sometimes you might have to resort to a premade jar of Alfredo sauce. Jarred sauce often doesn't taste nearly as good as its homemade equivalent, but it can if you put in a little extra effort. One simple way to give your jarred Alfredo sauce a boost is to add some white wine.

Adding a ½ cup of wine per 16 oz of Alfredo sauce will make a huge difference in terms of flavor. After all, there's a reason that wine is often used for cooking: Alcohol helps unlock and enhance flavors. With just a little splash of white wine, jarred Alfredo sauce will begin tasting more homemade.

Now that we know to add wine to jarred Alfredo sauce, a couple of key questions remain: What are the best jarred Alfredo sauces? And what type of white wine should you use?