White Wine Is All You Need To Give Jarred Alfredo Sauce A Flavor Boost
While making your own Alfredo sauce at home is simpler than you may expect — Tasting Table's easy Alfredo sauce recipe takes just 25 minutes — sometimes you might have to resort to a premade jar of Alfredo sauce. Jarred sauce often doesn't taste nearly as good as its homemade equivalent, but it can if you put in a little extra effort. One simple way to give your jarred Alfredo sauce a boost is to add some white wine.
Adding a ½ cup of wine per 16 oz of Alfredo sauce will make a huge difference in terms of flavor. After all, there's a reason that wine is often used for cooking: Alcohol helps unlock and enhance flavors. With just a little splash of white wine, jarred Alfredo sauce will begin tasting more homemade.
Now that we know to add wine to jarred Alfredo sauce, a couple of key questions remain: What are the best jarred Alfredo sauces? And what type of white wine should you use?
The best jarred Alfredo sauces and white wines for cooking
There are countless jarred pasta sauce brands to choose from. Luckily, Tasting Table tested out quite a few notable jarred Alfredo sauce brands to figure out which ones are the best. In the end, a couple of brands stood above the rest: Newman's Own and Giovanni Rana. Both provide the rich and creamy texture that you want in a great Alfredo sauce.
When selecting the best white wine to use for cooking, you should stick to dry white wines for their high acid content. Sweet wines can caramelize in the heat, which is not what you want while cooking. Some examples of dry white wines include pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc. You can also opt for dry sherry or dry vermouth. Additionally, you don't need to splurge on an expensive bottle of wine — using a bottle that costs less than $10 is perfectly acceptable. You could even opt for a boxed wine, which will last much longer than a traditional bottle because its packaging is airtight.