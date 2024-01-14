18 Spanish Drinks You Should Try At Least Once

The people of Spain are known for having a joyful zest for life. Friends and family join together regularly to enjoy tapas and pintxos, lively conversations, and thirst-quenching beverages to cool the palate during the country's arid days.

Spain is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world. With more than 35,000 years of humans inhabiting Spain, the fourth-largest European country has had a diverse range of rulers, including the Celts, Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Romans, Visigoths, the Moors, and a variety of Christian Spanish monarchs, each infusing their culture, traditions, and cuisine into Spanish life.

With such diversity, the country serves up dozens of drinks and cocktails that tell the story of the land and its rich history. Deciding which Spanish drinks to enjoy can be overwhelming. We are here to help by narrowing down some of the most authentic, delicious, and noteworthy Spanish beverages you must try at least once.