15 Best Uses For Leftover Wine Other Than Drinking It

We get it: You read the headline of this article and thought to yourself, "What the heck is leftover wine?" Believe it or not, there are many reasons you could find yourself with a little wine left in the bottle. Maybe you picked up a bottle of Chardonnay for a book club meeting, but you're more of a red wine drinker. Perhaps you cracked open a Pinot Noir a week ago, drank a glass, and put the three-quarters-full bottle back in the wine cabinet. Maybe your boss gifted you an expensive bottle of Beaujolais, which you realized is absolutely undrinkable after one taste.

You might feel like you're in a bit of a pinch if you're stuck with leftover wine. Of course, you could drink it, but wine's taste changes after opening, and pouring it down the drain is wasteful. While you could offer someone a half-empty bottle of wine, that's not exactly the classiest move.

If you're looking for ways to use up leftover wine that don't involve drinking it, you've come to the right place. Both red and white wines are fantastic for cooking (yes, it is safe to use old wine for cooking), adding bright flavor to anything they touch. Wine also has properties that come in handy in some unexpected ways, like fixing separated mayo and creating delicious, elevated baked goods. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you leftover wine, try one of these tricks.