You Can Make Red Wine Vinegar With Simple Ingredients You Already Have

Vinegar is a common pantry ingredient you might not think too much about. Easy to pick up at the store and not too expensive, it brings a bright pop of acid that's an essential addition to many recipes, so choosing a good one is key. Making your own red wine vinegar is one way to ensure you know exactly what's gone into it. You don't need fancy equipment or much hands-on time for this satisfying project, just a jar and some waiting time. And you only need red wine and one other ingredient to get started — a bit of unpasteurized vinegar.

Vinegar always starts with some type of alcoholic beverage. In fact, that's where its name comes from: vin means wine, and aigre means sour in French. That's why you'll find vinegar varieties such as red wine vinegar, champagne vinegar, and rice wine vinegar, named for the starting alcohol product. Apple cider vinegar begins its life as hard cider and common distilled white vinegar is made from flavorless grain alcohol. Naturally occurring acetic acid bacteria are added to the alcohol which transforms it into vinegar. If the resulting vinegar is not heated, or pasteurized, the bacteria remain in the bottle, ready to be used to start a new batch.