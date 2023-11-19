The 13 Wines To Use In Marinades For Steak, Chicken, And Pork

If wine is a great addition to any meal as a drink, it might be even better as a marinade. Working in a boutique wine shop, I've come across patrons who buy as much for cooking as for drinking. As staff, we guide them to choices that have all of the characteristics that we celebrate various wines for. Selected carefully for sauces or marinades, wine can add extra zing that also helps tenderize pork, chicken, and steak dishes. In addition, a good bottle usually contains aromatic compounds and herbs like rosemary, garlic, and thyme. This helps with enhancing the overall flavor profile of your main course.

Tannins and acidity in the wine also assist with the marination process. They work in tandem, the acid beginning the tenderization process and the bitter tannins contributing depth and complexity. A highly tannic wine like a syrah can be good for a marbled cut of meat, while a low tannin wine like a gamay is perfect for a lean cut. For poultry or more delicate meats, white wines with moderate acidity, like pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc, can work wonders. We'll look further into that in the body of the article. Whether you're using a full bottle or leftover wine, you'll want to marinate your meat in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to a few hours; if you have the time, an overnight marinade will ensure maximum flavor infusion. Here are 13 wine varietals to use in marinades for steak, chicken, and pork