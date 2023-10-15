Red Wine Is The Best Substitute For Stout In Hearty Soups

As its name implies, stouts are strong, dark beers offering robust flavors and a thick, ultra-rich mouthfeel. While their primary use is as a tasty beverage, stouts are also wonderful additions to a wide range of equally robust stews, soups, and sauces; you'll find them as a key ingredient in Irish beef stew, beer cheese fondue, and creamy potato soup.

But if you don't have any stout on hand and still want to achieve the same depth of flavor in your soups, red wine can work as a substitute. Stouts come in numerous varieties — from milk and chocolate to Imperial and oyster — but they all offer a yeasty, earthy creaminess with sweet notes and a characteristically bitter finish. Red wines similarly come in plenty of varieties and work well in savory cooking.

Because stout is a heavy beer, the best substitute would be a heavy red wine like cabernet, malbec, shiraz, or port. The bitter finish in a stout that works so well with umami, dairy, or earthy ingredients is also present in the dry finish of a tannin-rich red wine. Furthermore, red wine will reduce as it bubbles away in soup, delivering a concentrated sweetness and intensifying underlying earthy-tasting notes. While not a perfect match, red wine comes the closest to the sweet, yeasty flavors that surface when reducing stout.