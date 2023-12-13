In Spain, Hot Chocolate Is Not For Drinking

We often refer to the perfect social or romantic duos with analogies to iconic food pairings: Peas and carrots, peanut butter and jelly, and bread and butter are all undeniably better together than they are on their own. In Spain and many Latin American countries, churros and hot chocolate are the quintessential inseparable pairing.

While dipping pastries or cookies in hot chocolate between sips is par for the course in many culinary customs, in Spain, hot chocolate is not for drinking. Spanish hot chocolate is less of a drink and more of a dipping sauce. Unlike the standard hot chocolate we top with marshmallows or whipped cream, Spanish hot chocolate is much richer and has a pudding-like consistency. As such, it's served in smaller portions and a shallower cup, making it easier to coat each bite of sugar-cinnamon-dusted churro. Spanish hot chocolate's velvety texture is the perfect complement to the crispy crunch of churros.

To achieve the thick, custardy texture and ultra-decadent pure chocolate flavor, the Spanish preparation of hot chocolate involves melting bars of semi-sweet or dark chocolate in whole milk with sugar and a few teaspoons of cornstarch. Cornstarch is a well-known thickening agent and the key ingredient behind Spanish hot chocolate's pudding-like texture. Drinking Spanish hot chocolate is a faux pas and — considering its thickness — would be an awkward endeavor anyway!