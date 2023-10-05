11 Spanish Coffee Drinks You Should Try At Least Once

In the realm of international coffee culture, names may differ from country to country, but the essence of the brew remains the same. Just as the Italians have their caffè Americano and the French their café Américain, the Spanish offer up café Americano. Regardless of what you call it, this coffee order is a shot of espresso diluted with hot water.

The resulting beverage is milder-tasting than espresso, but with about the same amount of caffeine. With that said, the flavor is usually more intense than the drip coffee most Americans are accustomed to making at home. It's also important to keep in mind that Americanos are served straight up. If you want milk in your coffee, you're better off ordering a café con leche (more on that later).

This rather dull-sounding coffee traces its history back to World War II. At that time, American G.I.s in Italy were having a tough time adjusting to the strength of Italian espresso. In an ingenious act of coffee diplomacy, Italian baristas started diluting their brews with hot water to make them more palatable. The American soldiers took to the novel beverage right away and the rest is history.