7 Facts About Non-Alcoholic Wine You Should Know

The alcohol industry is experiencing a shift in how people drink. Gen-Z consumers, specifically, are consuming less alcohol than in the past and seeking out great non-alcoholic cocktails to imbibe in instead — and they're willing to pay for it. The market research firm Fact.MR estimated that the global non-alcoholic beverage market's value was over $980 billion in 2024; the market value in the U.S. alone is around $152 billion. Growth in the non-alcoholic beverage market has led an onslaught of companies to enter the category and introduce products that fit the needs of consumers who are seeking to drink in moderation. It's easy to find a range of NA liquors, ready-to-drink cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic wines.

Despite the present growth in the industry, non-alcoholic wines have been produced for decades. German vintner and winemaker Carl Jung Jr. received patent his dealcoholization in 1913. But before that, options were overly sweet, syrupy, or tasted no better than a glass of Welch's grape juice.

I have spent the past two decades as a wine and spirits writer and Certified Sommelier and watched the NA segment of the industry evolve. Thankfully for wine enthusiasts (like myself) who are looking to imbibe less, there are tons of new and improved technologies out there that help today's non-alcoholic wines show more varietal character. This, plus an artisanal approach to NA winemaking, has led to NA wines that offer the characteristics of a full-alcohol wine — just without the hangover. Here are some of the most important things you need to know about these booze-free beverages.

