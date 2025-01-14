7 Facts About Non-Alcoholic Wine You Should Know
The alcohol industry is experiencing a shift in how people drink. Gen-Z consumers, specifically, are consuming less alcohol than in the past and seeking out great non-alcoholic cocktails to imbibe in instead — and they're willing to pay for it. The market research firm Fact.MR estimated that the global non-alcoholic beverage market's value was over $980 billion in 2024; the market value in the U.S. alone is around $152 billion. Growth in the non-alcoholic beverage market has led an onslaught of companies to enter the category and introduce products that fit the needs of consumers who are seeking to drink in moderation. It's easy to find a range of NA liquors, ready-to-drink cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic wines.
Despite the present growth in the industry, non-alcoholic wines have been produced for decades. German vintner and winemaker Carl Jung Jr. received patent his dealcoholization in 1913. But before that, options were overly sweet, syrupy, or tasted no better than a glass of Welch's grape juice.
I have spent the past two decades as a wine and spirits writer and Certified Sommelier and watched the NA segment of the industry evolve. Thankfully for wine enthusiasts (like myself) who are looking to imbibe less, there are tons of new and improved technologies out there that help today's non-alcoholic wines show more varietal character. This, plus an artisanal approach to NA winemaking, has led to NA wines that offer the characteristics of a full-alcohol wine — just without the hangover. Here are some of the most important things you need to know about these booze-free beverages.
What are non-alcoholic wines?
Non-alcoholic wines, also known as zero-alcohol, dealcoholized, alcohol-free, and alcohol-removed wines, are grape-based, fermented beverages that contain very little alcohol. The beverages start as traditional wines and undergo dealcoholization. As alcohol is removed, other components of the wine's character are also removed, including texture, structure, body, and some flavors. Non-alcoholic wines tend to have less complexity than traditional wines and are often best enjoyed shortly after release when the fruit-forward flavors are at their freshest.
Lighter styles with lower tannin levels and naturally lower sugars and alcohol, like wines made from aromatic white grapes or red grapes like pinot noir and gamay, typically produce the best non-alcoholic wines. These wines naturally have a lower alcohol content, meaning there is less to remove during dealcoholization. Wines with more tannins have more complexity and will become diluted as the alcohol is removed, which dramatically changes the wine's profile.
The Federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA) defines wine as a grape-based beverage containing 7% to 24% alcohol by volume (ABV).The FDA notes that a non-alcoholic wine must contain less than 0.5% ABV and the producer must label the bottle as a dealcoholized or alcohol-removed wine, even if the packaging also notes that it is an alcohol-free wine.
How are the wines made?
Non-alcoholic wine production begins exactly the same way as alcoholic wines: by fermenting wine grapes with yeast. The dealcoholization process occurs after fermentation. There are several ways this removal can occur, including vacuum distillation, where the wine is heated until the alcohol evaporates. While popular, this method seems counterintuitive, as overexposure to excessive heat can spoil or cook the contents. However, producers are constantly innovating the process so that it can be completed at lower temperatures, thus preserving the wine's quality.
Reverse osmosis removes alcohol by running it through a filter to separate the alcohol molecules. This method can reverse some of the damage to the grapes, like if they have experienced smoke taint. Still, the process of stripping away the alcohol through filtration will also remove some of the wine's core characteristics, like flavors, complexity, and body. Spinning cone distillation and thermal gradient processing are two additional ways that alcohol is removed from the wine, though the production styles are expensive and less utilized than the two former methods.
Alcohol is also a vehicle for delivering the aromas to the nose. Thus, the alcohol-free wine will have very different aromas than its full-alcohol cousins, regardless of what dealcoholization process is utilized. After dealcoholization, the wines go through the final phase of rebalancing to ensure characteristics like acidity, tannin, and flavor are in harmony.
Are alcohol free wines the same as wine alternatives?
Non-alcoholic wines undergo the same fermentation process as regular wine until the alcohol is removed while wine alternatives do not. Wine alternatives are beverages that resemble the taste, texture, and complexity of classic wine. These alternatives offer similar attributes to those of a wine, including tannic structure, acidity, and fruit-forward flavors.
Some of the grapes used in wine alternatives undergo fermentation (like with regular wine). However, not all drinks in this category are put through the fermentation process. These drinks from quality producers like Proxies, Mingle Mocktails, Dei Soi, and NON Wines also include a mix of ingredients in addition to or other than grapes, like antioxidant-packed fruit juices, teas, kombucha, mushrooms, herbs, spices, and other botanicals. Some of them also include adaptogens.
Foods and drinks containing adaptogens are becoming more and more popular due to their perceived health benefits. According to the Cleveland Clinic, adaptogens are helpful in fighting stress and anxiety. Though, adaptogens are not exclusive to wine alternatives. For example, the heart-healthy adaptogenic compounds found in a glass of wine containing polyphenols, such as resveratrol, will remain intact after a NA wine is dealcoholized. While non-alcoholic wines and wine alternatives are different, both will provide a wine-like experience without the alcohol.
Price and availability of non-alcoholic wines
Due to the rising popularity of non-alcoholic beverages, NA wines can be found at local liquor stores and on supermarket shelves throughout the country. For alcohol-free enthusiasts, it has made the drink aisle the best spot at the grocery store. Additionally, retailers carrying only non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits, and other NA beverages, along with restaurants and tasting rooms offering non-alcoholic wines and NA wine pairing menus, are popping up in major metropolitan areas and small towns alike.
Pricing on NA wines ranges from inexpensive to very pricey, with some large production bottles costing well under $10 and premium bottles ringing in at over $100. As with any wine, the quality of the fruit, how the fruit is grown, where it comes from, how it was treated in the vineyard, and the winery itself, are factors to consider when purchasing a bottle. Higher quality grapes will likely produce a wine that is more expensive than others. You can usually find a well-made and affordable NA wine for between $20 and $30 a bottle.
Calories and sugar content
Non-alcoholic wine is much lower in calories than regular wine. A typical 5-ounce glass of full-alcohol wine will contain around 120 calories; the exact number depends on the wine's alcohol content. Conversely, NA options typically have around 30 to 35 calories per glass. And non-alcohol wines will not dehydrate you or impair liver function. Plus, they allow you to drive home safely at the end of the night.
Still, they are not void of sugar or carbohydrates. Non-alcoholic wines tend to have more carbohydrates than full-alcohol wines, at around 7 grams per 5-ounce glass. While many producers don't add additional sugars, there are natural sugars in grapes. Some winemakers will also add sugar after the alcohol is removed to enhance the overall flavor. If sugar is a concern, selecting a NA wine from a variety that is typically lower in sugar and fermented completely dry, like a sauvignon blanc, is better than those wines that have high levels of residual sugar, like riesling and gewürztraminer.
In addition to sugar, other ingredients may be added back into NA wines to enhance the aromas and flavors, like sulfites. While NA wines are a great alternative for those seeking a more balanced lifestyle — and the sugar content is lower than that of a soft drink — the high sugar content may not make NA wines ideal for every consumer.
How to drink the wines
Sitting down to enjoy a glass of wine over a meal or a conversation is one of the great pleasures of life. Winemakers hope their products will be a catalyst for creating memories, alcoholic or not. While non-alcoholic wines do not have the same complexity and full-flavored character as an alcoholic wine, the drink has all the components of a typical wine. With that, you will want to drink a NA wine using the type of wine glass you would use for a traditional option, like a flute or tulip-shaped glass for sparkling wine, a white wine glass for whites, and an all-purpose or red glass for red wines. The shape of your glass will enhance the overall experience of drinking the wine.
NA wines tend to have a higher sugar content than alcoholic wines, which, depending on the temperature of the beverage, can affect the taste. Sweeter wines should be chilled before serving, while dry wines are best around cellar temperature.
There are many different NA wines to choose from. Sparkling wines offer natural effervescence that helps lift the palate. Highly aromatic white wines, like moscato, gewürztraminer, and viognier, are great options too, as the fruit's natural aroma and acidity remain after dealcoholization. Red wines have historically lost complexity and tannins when they're dealcoholized, but new technologies are improving the flavor of non-alcoholic reds. The quality of the fruit is also essential in non-alcoholic wines. High-quality grapes will create high quality wines — alcohol or not.
Recommended options
Today's producers are crafting NA wines with an artisanal approach, in the hopes that they will offer the same sensory experiences of traditional glass of wine, just without the side effects. From famed Napa Valley winemaker Aaron Pott and partner Stephanie Honig, Missing Thorn's zesty Barbera rosé retains all of the character of a full-alcohol wine without any of the morning-after downsides. Moderato's alcohol-free Colombard showcases the Southern French white variety in a stylish wine that is fresh, clean, and perfect for pairing with ceviche or sweet and spicy grilled shrimp.
Meanwhile, female-led French Bloom is a leader in the luxury non-alcoholic sparkling wine category. Founders Constance Jablonski and Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger developed the concept after finding NA alternatives to Champagne lacking. French Bloom Le Blanc alcohol-free organic sparkling wine has delicate flavors of apple, pear, and citrus. Singer, actress, and wine lover Kylie Minogue launched her wine brand in 2020, offering full-alcohol and non-alcoholic options — like her alcohol-free Kylie Sparkling blanc. Its crisp layers of golden citrus are perfect for pairing with baked halibut.
Luminara from Trinchero Family Estates showcases premium Napa Valley fruit in a dealcoholized red blend. The flavors are rich and juicy and layer cherry, berry, and spice to create an impressive selection for around $20 a bottle. Oddbird Wine ages its GSM non-alcoholic red blend of grenache, syrah, mourvedre, and carignan for up to a year before removing the alcohol. The NA wine is approachable, with soft tannins that are more often found in full-alcohol wines that have been aged for several years.