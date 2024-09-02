Spicy Summery Baked Halibut Recipe

While cold weather recipes tend to center around hearty soups and stews, summertime is perfect for lighter entrees, such as fish. Halibut, which is a type of flounder, is a firm-fleshed white fish that's often cooked in a bright and buttery lemon sauce. But, developer Kara Barrett feels that it's good to explore other flavor options now and then.

In this recipe, Barrett opts for balsamic vinegar instead of citrus. "The balsamic sauce is sweet and slightly spicy," she says. "The butter gives it gloss and richness and the fresh tomatoes add brightness." Tomatoes also make the dish more colorful, while their slight acidity pairs well with the mild, sweet taste of the halibut. This recipe might just be the perfect way to use up any surplus garden produce if you planted too many tomatoes. Even if yours are standard-sized, they can be used in place of the cherry tomatoes as long as you chop them into smaller pieces.