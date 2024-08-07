Strawberry and Tomato Fruit Pizza Recipe

Pizza tends to be a crowd-pleaser, and though it's easy enough to grab a slice or order a pie, making pizza at home lets you get creative with the toppings and make use of ripe seasonal ingredients to create something really special. One such pie is Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing's strawberry and tomato fruit pizza, which satisfies with its simultaneously sweet and savory palate. Le Moing tells us, "Strawberries and tomatoes may sound like an unusual pairing, but they're often in season at the same time, making them a good combo. Tomatoes are technically a fruit and can get pretty sweet when cooked."

Le Moing balances the sweet juiciness of tomatoes, strawberries, and strawberry jam with a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze, the appealing mild creaminess of ricotta, and a sprinkle of crispy Malden flake salt. In a simple recipe, each ingredient plays a key role. "As always, I suggest using strawberries and cherry tomatoes from the farmer's market when they are in season for the best flavor. The fewer ingredients a recipe has, the better quality the ingredients should be," Le Moing advises.

Le Moing suggests serving the pizza with fresh arugula on the side as a light supper or as an appetizer before grilled chicken or fish for the perfect summer meal. You're unlikely to have leftovers, but if you do reheat them in tin foil in a 350 F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.