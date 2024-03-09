Maldon Salt Is The Boujee, Flaked Topping With A Cult Following

You might have heard about it on the Food Network, or maybe your favorite fancy bakery sprinkles it on top of chocolate chip cookies. Perhaps you've been lucky enough to eat it with slices of juicy sirloin steak. Possibly, you even have a little box of it sitting in your pantry and want to know more about it. No matter how you've encountered Maldon salt, there's no doubt this luxe ingredient comes with plenty of hype. Whether you're trying to figure out how to use it or just want to know why people shell out big money for basic sodium chloride, we're here to explain everything.

Maldon is a special kind of sea salt made by the Maldon Salt Company, based in the town of Maldon, England. It has several unique properties that make it a favorite ingredient of fine dining chefs around the world, and you can take advantage of Maldon in your home kitchen too. In this guide, we'll go over how Maldon is made, what makes it so valuable, and how you can incorporate it into your own cooking.