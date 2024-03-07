What Is A Salt Pig And Why Should You Use It Instead Of A Shaker?

A name like salt pig leaves a lot to the imagination. Fortunately, it has nothing to do with live pigs, salted pork, or snouts. Despite the somewhat snout-like shape of traditional salt pigs, they're actually just very cute and surprisingly useful containers for holding ordinary or artisan versions of salt. Once embracing these unlikely food companions, some chefs toss out those comparatively boring salt shakers perched on dining tables and kitchen countertops.

A salt pig, also known as a salt cellar, is not just a faddish novelty item for your cooking repertoire. They've been around for ages, with the name reportedly deriving from an ancient Scottish term pronounced like the English word for pig. The word referred to an earthenware container, which is still the material of many salt pigs today. A salt pig is traditionally a ceramic or clay pot for holding salt with an unglazed interior to help absorb moisture and keep salt from clumping.

That's not the only reason to welcome that little salt piggie into your culinary family. The gaping open mouths of most salt pigs are large enough for fingertip access to your favorite salts, allowing quick pinches while whipping up masterpiece meals. Compared to salt shakers or grinders, it helps you more accurately gauge how much salt is actually entering the food. These pigs often come with scoops, and some designs even include a knoblike handle on top for easy table-side passing.