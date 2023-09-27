16 Types Of Salt And How To Use Them

In the labyrinth that is modern cooking, salt is the thread that has led us through for centuries. It's a truly indispensable ingredient — not only is it absolutely necessary for human health and survival (provided it's consumed in adequate doses), but food wouldn't be the same without it. And if you think you already know everything about salt, think again. We are about to reveal over a dozen of its secret identities, each with a unique backstory and flavor profile.

This humble yet powerful ingredient can be a supporting act or the star of the show, a mere flavor enhancer, or a mesmerizing finishing touch. Cooking, baking, and preserving foods often wouldn't even be possible without it. Ever heard of saltless pickles? That's what we thought. From the familiar faces of table, kosher, and sea salt to the exotic allure of Hawaiian and Japanese salts and the gourmet elegance of French fleur de sel, get ready to know the extended salt family and its hidden powers.