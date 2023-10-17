10 Tips To Cook Unbelievably Juicy Sirloin Steak

In the hierarchy of steaks, sirloin doesn't get much love. It lacks the robust, unctuous fattiness of a ribeye, the tenderness of filet, or the versatility of New York strip. But that doesn't mean it's unworthy. It's a lean, full-flavored steak with a bit more chew than the others, which, again, isn't a bad thing.

Sirloin is one of three sub-primal cuts derived from the loin primal. The more glamorous of the three are the neighboring strip loin and tenderloin. These two cuts are responsible for fillets, porterhouses, and t-bones. The strip and tenderloin sit behind the rib cage and are far from the "hooves and horns," meaning they create the most tender meat. The sirloin bridges the space between those and the rump and gets a bit more of a workout than the other two, meaning less fat and denser muscle fibers — but that doesn't have to translate to tougher or drier meat.

The sirloin gets split into two parts: the top and bottom sirloin. Cuts intended for slow roasting, such as the tri-tip, and cuts intended for very fast cooking, like the bavette, are often fabricated from the bottom sirloin. The top sirloin is the source for steaks like the culotte, also known as picanah, sirloin fillet, or the generic "sirloin steak," which contains a little of both steaks. Not that they aren't already, but applying a little care and technique helps steaks from the sirloin be every bit as luxurious as any of the "fancy" cuts.