The Quick Tip To Elevate The Crust When Using Store-Bought Pizza Dough

Pizza is one of the most loved foods worldwide. If you want to enjoy it to the fullest, make it yourself from scratch at home. This way you have the leeway to customize it to your unique preferences by, for example, varying the toppings however you want. However, there's a simple shortcut to achieve a personalized pie without going through the whole process of making your own pizza dough: just go for store-bought.

To turn store-bought pizza dough into the perfect crust, you'll need to stretch and shape it right. The trick is creating an edge (about a ½ inch wide) around the flattened dough that's a bit raised, so when the pizza is baked, it'll have a crunchy brim that's not only delicious but also contrasts beautifully with the base covered in toppings. Start by thawing the store-bought pizza dough overnight in the fridge, then let it rest at room temperature for about four hours. Next, place the dough ball on a floured surface and press into the middle with your fingers to create a disc shape. Continue to flatten the middle section while leaving the edge untouched, then stretch the dough out to make a bigger circle. The target is a 10- to 11-inch-wide circle with a thickness of approximately ⅓ of an inch.