Summer BLT Pasta Salad Recipe

Pasta salad can refer to a wide range of dishes with various dressings in America. Like the ubiquitous barbecue dish macaroni salad, many pasta salads are tossed with a mayonnaise-based dressing. This type is heavy and tends to congeal a bit after a few hours on the food table. May we offer an alternative? Pasta salad can also refer to a salad that's heavy on the greens and light on the dressing, with cooked and cooled pasta serving as a base ingredient.

In this version from recipe developer Taylor Murray, a simple lemon and olive oil dressing adds flavor and moisture to a big bowl of greens, tomatoes, and herbs, and it's all crowned with a generous shower of chopped crispy bacon. It's like a classic BLT sandwich in salad form, only it swaps bread for pasta and does away with the mayonnaise altogether. This lighter version of the classic pasta salad is satisfying and crisp — perfect for a summer day!