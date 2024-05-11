21 Types Of Bacon You Should Know About

No breakfast meat carries quite the same affinity as bacon. Although Americans often love nothing more than a few slices served alongside their short stack of pancakes, integrated into their omelets, or even wrapped around foods that arguably didn't really need it in the first place, you can find many global iterations of bacon. Some utilize different cuts of the pig or are seasoned with regional ingredients, and all take this meaty staple to a new level.

We're here to highlight some of the most popular types of bacon, which you'll find not only in grocery stores but also in butcher shops around the world. The best part about the wide variety of bacon out there is that you may not have to travel halfway across the world to sample a particular cut; just ask your butcher for advice on which type to select, how to cook it, and how to best pair it with other ingredients.