9 Turkey Bacon Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Bacon is a favorite breakfast side for many people. Others don't eat or like pork, and many avoid red meat altogether. For those looking for a great breakfast side dish that doesn't contain pork, turkey bacon gives bacon lovers a run for their money. It's also a good choice for those concerned with sustainability since raising turkeys has less of an environmental impact than raising pigs.

How do the two side dishes compare? Pork bacon comes from a single, fatty cut of pig meat that is then cured. Turkey bacon, on the other hand, is made by processing various turkey parts together. It contains fewer calories and less saturated fat than its pork cousin. Most brands I tested stated what type of turkey meat they used on the package, such as chopped turkey or turkey thigh.

While most of these selections don't taste quite like bacon, turkey bacon can be a suitable substitute for bacon, depending on your dish. You might even want to add turkey bacon to your Thanksgiving turkey recipes for an ironic twist on a classic upgrade. For ranking, I selected many of the most readily available turkey bacon brands to compare the cooking processes, flavor, and nutritional value. While few tasted like pork, there was a wide range of flavorful options. Here are turkey bacon brands ranked from worst to best.