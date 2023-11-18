What Sets Butterball Turkey Apart From Regular Store Brands

You may not know the name of the company that produces the pumpkin puree in your pie or your can of wiggly cranberry jelly, but chances are you know the provenance of that juicy turkey on the Thanksgiving table. There is likely no brand name as synonymous with the holiday as Butterball, a name under which plump, ready-to-roast turkeys have been sold for over 60 years. However, there are other turkeys sold in supermarkets and direct from farms, so how is one to decide what to buy? Not all turkey is equal, per say, so it is important to understand what sets Butterball turkeys apart from other frozen options as well as fresh birds.

Though not exclusive to the Butterball brand, the birds the company sells are pre-brined. That means they have already been injected with a solution of water, salt, and other flavorings that render the meat juicy and seasoned throughout. For other turkeys, it is necessary to check and see if the bird has been brined already. If not, it can be easily brined after purchase — and some people actually prefer this level of control — though this will add to the overall preparation time for the turkey. Keep in mind that brining isn't absolutely essential to properly cook the bird, but it is highly recommended and goes a long way to ensure moist, well-seasoned meat.