Gordon Ramsay Adds Bacon To Thanksgiving Turkey For The Juiciest Results

If there is one person who can teach you how to properly cook a turkey, it's Gordan Ramsay. The Michelin-starred chef is such a legend in the culinary world that he was actually knighted by Queen Elizabeth. When it comes to passing on knowledge to home cooks, Ramsay's specialty is impressive roasts. Some of his most famous recipes include beef Wellington, roast duck, and rack of lamb, all great centerpieces for big family dinners. But Ramsay has another popular recipe that is even more relevant for stateside holidays — his roast turkey — and it has an uncommon twist involving plenty of delicious bacon.

The chef uses a number of ingredients to maximize the juiciness of his turkey, but his use of bacon to help the bird stay moist is something special. After a quick initial stint in the oven, he lays six big slices of fatty bacon on top of the thickest part of the turkey breast before popping it back in to finish cooking. According to Ramsay, the bacon buffers the meat from direct heat, which prevents it from drying out. All that bacon fat dripping over the roast can't hurt either. As a nice additional upside, the rendered fat will mix with the drippings from the turkey, making for a more flavorful gravy.