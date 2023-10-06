How Gordon Ramsay Actually Feels About The Michelin Rating System

Even casual food enjoyers know that when a restaurant has a Michelin star, it's a big deal. And if you're a major foodie, then you may seek out restaurants that you know have attained one. But what do big-time chefs think about the whole Michelin star system? Well, someone asked Gordon Ramsay that exact question during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Ramsay explained that one thing he admires about the Michelin star system is that it's consistent and fair. He wrote, "It's a guy who is judging you incognito. We have a lot of guys in this country, and Europe, who are a bit too familiar, too chummy with chefs, and they overindulge – food editors, they'll know, and tip off the chef. With a Michelin guide, you have no idea when they'll be in, or when they'll review you. And that's why they're the most feared and respected by chefs." Additionally, he set the record straight on a common misconception about the rating system.