Sweet And Salty Bacon Scones With Maple Glaze Recipe

Scones have somewhat of a reputation for being dry, crumbly, and not all too appetizing, but these sweet and salty bacon scones with a maple glaze are here to shake things up. "I think these are one of the best things I've ever made," recipe developer Jessica Morone raves, adding, "The combination of the sweetness of the maple with the salty bacon is so perfect."

You'll find plenty of bacon and maple flavor packed into the scones themselves as well as in the glaze — a glaze so good that it happens to be Morone's favorite part of the whole pastry. "I want to put this on other things, like donuts or a cake because it's just really yummy," she remarks. Of course, there's really no better companion for a sweet and sticky glaze than a not-too-sweet scone; together, the two make for a treat that is just begging to pair with your morning cup of joe.