The Real Difference Between Bacon And Speck

Pork comes in many forms, but few offer quickly satisfying results quite like cured products. Curing both extends shelf life and stops bacterial growth. From prosciutto to salami, there are a range of successful cured meats.

In the U.S., no cured meat is more famous than bacon. Enjoyable on its own and easy to cook with, it's a product with the perfect balance of fat and meatiness. It's no surprise that there's a medley of similar cured meats produced worldwide, each with its own intricacy. One such distinct cured pork product is speck. Produced in Germany and Italy, it's a spiced and complex meat with a tradition-rich production process. Speck is also cured and smoked but, unlike bacon, it can often be enjoyed right out of the package, lending it a charcuterie-like quality. It may not be a direct substitute for bacon, but it's worth picking up to showcase the beautiful range of cured pork.