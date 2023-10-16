The Best Way To Incorporate Bacon Into Your Beef Stew

There is hearty comfort in a bowl of hot flavorful beef stew. Featuring tender beef, aromatic vegetables, and umami-rich tomato broth, the only thing that can make beef stew even more epic is adding a smoky ration of bacon. With bacon in the equation, an extra savory layer is built into the stew, with delicious results.

Still, adding bacon to your beef stew is not a no-brainer process. Like any other cut of meat, bacon tastes significantly better after it's been seared or fried before stewing in liquid. Otherwise, it can take on a rubbery taste and texture if cooked through boiling. This has a lot to do with bacon's rich amount of fat which needs to be properly rendered for full flavor and a non-floppy texture. As an added bonus, you can then saute the vegetables, aromatics, and even the beef in the excess bacon grease to roll in even more pork-rich flavor. From there you can bring the bacon back into the stew one of two ways.