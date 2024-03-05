What's The Difference Between Center-Cut And Regular Bacon?

For those who enjoy pork, bacon is one of its most convenient and tastiest forms. From its packaged state, bacon can be easily prepared into a standalone crispy bite or lend a delectable touch to a variety of dishes. With such popularity in American cuisine, it's no surprise the cured product comes in many different forms. At the grocery store, you may have noticed it's available in a version called center cut.

The name may sound misleading, alluding to a bacon cut sourced from a different origin. The center cut is made from the same piece of meat as reliable regular bacon, the only difference is the fat tips have been trimmed. As a result, it'll work just as well in most cooking applications, with a smaller amount of grease released during preparation than with regular bacon. This does have its pros and cons, making it a cut worthy of consideration.