Wrap Bacon Around Cheese And Crackers For An Easy Party Appetizer

If you're looking for an easy, yet delicious snack, you should consider making a batch of bacon-wrapped cheese and crackers. It's the perfect party appetizer for several reasons, beginning with how easy it is.

While it may be a bit tedious to individually wrap enough crackers to satisfy a crowd, there's no denying how little effort it takes. All you have to do is place a piece of cheese between two crackers, then wrap a thin, uncooked piece of bacon around the exterior. After preparing the amount you need, line them on a baking sheet and pop them in the oven for about 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know that they are good to go when the bacon is crispy.

Plus, everyone loves crackers paired with cheese and meat — after all, those are three of the main ingredients of a charcuterie board. You can even make a second batch that uses vegan bacon to appeal to the vegetarian crowd (just keep in mind you may need to adjust the cooking time).