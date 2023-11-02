Wrap Bacon Around Cheese And Crackers For An Easy Party Appetizer
If you're looking for an easy, yet delicious snack, you should consider making a batch of bacon-wrapped cheese and crackers. It's the perfect party appetizer for several reasons, beginning with how easy it is.
While it may be a bit tedious to individually wrap enough crackers to satisfy a crowd, there's no denying how little effort it takes. All you have to do is place a piece of cheese between two crackers, then wrap a thin, uncooked piece of bacon around the exterior. After preparing the amount you need, line them on a baking sheet and pop them in the oven for about 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know that they are good to go when the bacon is crispy.
Plus, everyone loves crackers paired with cheese and meat — after all, those are three of the main ingredients of a charcuterie board. You can even make a second batch that uses vegan bacon to appeal to the vegetarian crowd (just keep in mind you may need to adjust the cooking time).
Tasty, bacon-wrapped cheese and cracker combos
This appetizer is extremely versatile, so the possibilities are pretty much endless when it comes to choosing your crackers and cheese. The simplest option — a classic buttery cracker, such as Club or Ritz, paired with a basic cheese, such as cheddar or American — is guaranteed to be delicious. You can also replace the cheese with just about any option — Gruyère, gouda, Swiss, or even parmesan — depending on which flavors you prefer. If you want a cheese that will give a bit of a spice kick, for example, you can choose something like pepper Jack or jalapeño muenster.
Also, if you're looking for something a little more unique, you could use flavored crackers instead of the default Ritz. For example, a garlic and herb-flavored cracker would bring in a more dynamic flavor to the bacon-wrapped appetizer. Or, maybe you want to use Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel flavored crackers, which will make for an appetizer reminiscent of breakfast — specifically, an everything bagel sandwich with bacon and cheese. You could also choose to integrate some spiciness with the crackers instead of the cheese by using jalapeño flavored crackers — or, if you like heat, you could use a spicy cracker as well as a spicy cheese.