Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic Brussels Sprouts Recipe

There can't be many foods with a worse reputation than that of the humble Brussels sprout. This much-misunderstood vegetable is often considered to be one of the least tasty side offerings available, but trust us when we say that this has everything to do with the way that it has traditionally been prepared. Any ingredient will likely be at its least enjoyable when it's boiled half to death and served plain; there is little less inspiring than plain, boiled vegetables.

However, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts are a different kettle of fish altogether, with the cooking process bringing out all the delicious, nutty flavors of this typically underutilized vegetable. So, if you have traditionally turned your nose up at these sprouts, be prepared to be very pleasantly surprised by this bacon-wrapped balsamic sprouts dish created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. In this recipe, the sprouts are parboiled for two minutes before being wrapped in delicious smoked bacon, smothered in a sweet, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup glaze, and then roasted to crispy perfection. With this recipe, Brussels sprouts will no longer end up as the neglected leftovers after a big family meal.