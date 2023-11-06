Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic Brussels Sprouts Recipe
There can't be many foods with a worse reputation than that of the humble Brussels sprout. This much-misunderstood vegetable is often considered to be one of the least tasty side offerings available, but trust us when we say that this has everything to do with the way that it has traditionally been prepared. Any ingredient will likely be at its least enjoyable when it's boiled half to death and served plain; there is little less inspiring than plain, boiled vegetables.
However, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts are a different kettle of fish altogether, with the cooking process bringing out all the delicious, nutty flavors of this typically underutilized vegetable. So, if you have traditionally turned your nose up at these sprouts, be prepared to be very pleasantly surprised by this bacon-wrapped balsamic sprouts dish created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. In this recipe, the sprouts are parboiled for two minutes before being wrapped in delicious smoked bacon, smothered in a sweet, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup glaze, and then roasted to crispy perfection. With this recipe, Brussels sprouts will no longer end up as the neglected leftovers after a big family meal.
Gather the ingredients for this bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts recipe
To begin this bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts recipe you will first need to gather the ingredients. You will want Brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, black pepper, and Dijon mustard.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line the roasting tray
Prepare a large roasting tray by lining it with tin foil and placing an oven rack on top.
Step 3: Prepare the sprouts
Trim the ends and remove any brown leaves from the Brussels sprouts, then halve them.
Step 4: Boil the sprouts
Bring a medium-sized saucepan of salted water to a boil, then boil the sprouts for two minutes.
Step 5: Drain the sprouts
Drain the sprouts in a colander and dry them with a kitchen towel.
Step 6: Wrap the sprouts in bacon
Slicing each strip of bacon into halves widthwise, wrap one segment of bacon around each sprout, tucking the fold underneath each one.
Step 7: Roast the sprouts
Place the bacon-wrapped sprouts onto the prepared tray, and then place them in the oven to roast for 15 minutes.
Step 8: Heat the balsamic vinegar and maple syrup
Meanwhile, heat up the balsamic vinegar and maple syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 9: Simmer the glaze
Add a pinch or two of black pepper and simmer for 5–10 minutes, until it thickens to form a glaze.
Step 10: Finish off the glaze
Remove the glaze from the heat and whisk in the Dijon mustard.
Step 11: Coat the sprouts in the glaze
Remove the Brussels sprouts from the oven and use a pastry brush to coat them with the glaze.
Step 12: Roast the glazed sprouts
Return the glazed sprouts to the oven to roast for another 10 minutes until browned and crispy. Serve straight away.
How should I serve and store these bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts?
These delicious, bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts are perfect served for Thanksgiving or Christmas, or as a side dish for a big dinner accompanied by a cut of roasted meat, roasted potatoes, other veggies, and lashings of gravy. For a nod to a classic British roast, why not make some Yorkshire puddings, too? If you'd like to go for something more sophisticated, these roasted sprouts make an excellent appetizer offering and can be served using cocktail sticks to be consumed as a finger food.
In order to retain the crisp coating of the bacon, these bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts are best cooked and served fresh. However, if time is of the essence, they can be pre-prepared by parboiling and wrapping cooled sprouts in bacon ahead of time and roasting them when you are 30 minutes away from serving. The glaze can similarly be prepared and stored ahead of time, making it much easier to assemble and cook the final dish without much fuss. The individual components will each last for a day or so like this if you're really wanting to get ahead of preparations.
How can this bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts recipe be adapted?
One way to add variation to these bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts is to experiment with different flavors for the glaze. Why not swap the maple syrup for honey, or add some chili flakes to give the dish a bit more of a kick? Another adaptation that works well is adding in some toasted walnuts, as they pair beautifully with the nutty flavors of the roasted sprouts. Alternatively, some Parmesan or your cheese of choice gives the dish a bit more tang. You could even make a vegetarian version of this recipe by wrapping the Brussels sprouts in vegetarian bacon. You'll need to be careful that the veggie bacon doesn't burn, so keep an eye on it while it's in the oven; you may also want to add some extra oil to replace the fat in the bacon.
If you are choosing to serve these bacon-wrapped balsamic sprouts as a party dish or finger food, we highly recommend serving them with a dipping sauce. Anything cheese or mustard-based makes a delicious flavor pairing, or you could go for a barbecue-style sauce to mix things up a little.
|Calories per Serving
|301
|Total Fat
|21.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|37.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|10.5 g
|Sodium
|465.8 mg
|Protein
|10.8 g