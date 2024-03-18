Butternut Squash And Bacon Quiche Recipe

So many recipes are best when eaten fresh and right out of the oven, but quiche is actually the opposite. Because eggs, cream, and milk not only continue to cook in residual heat but also set and firm up while cooling, quiche is best eaten at least 10 minutes after baking, if not the next day.

You can tackle this recipe in many parts. The dough can be made and chilled in a plastic-wrapped disc for up to 5 days; just remember to remove the dough from the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature before using. The baked shell can then be stored for another 5 days or frozen for up to 3 months, saving you over an hour of cook time when you're ready to make your quiche. The assembled quiche can then be baked, cooled, and stored in the refrigerator for 3–5 days, and it can even be frozen for up to 3 months.

Does this mean you can make Mother's Day brunch in February? Technically yes, but for the best results, we recommend making the quiche — in parts or all at once — 2 or 3 days ahead of brunch, then warming in the oven right before serving. If you're just making quiche for fun and are planning to eat it daily by the slice (we all like a fancy Tuesday morning), slices can be microwaved until warm.