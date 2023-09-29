Avoid This Pitfall When Making Quiches With Store-Bought Dough

Your local grocery store has plenty of great time savers recommended by the likes of Ina Garten, and a handy ready-to-bake pie crust is one of the most convenient offerings. We love the ease of having a pie crust in the freezer for an impromptu dessert or pot pie. If quiche happens to be on the menu, picking up a frozen pie shell will get dinner on the table faster — but be sure to get a deep-dish version. A regular pie shell just won't hold enough of the quiche custard, resulting in either a frustrating overflow or a sad, thin quiche.

Don't make the mistake of trying to roll out a regular-sized crust to get a bit more diameter, either. The result will be too thin, and stretched dough is more likely to shrink back down in the oven, leaving you with an unattractive edge. Even a store-bought deep dish shell may not hold an entire quiche recipe, so use care when filling the crust.