The Reason Springform Pans Are So Effective For Baking Cheesecake

Baking projects that require a specialty pan can be an insufferable hassle, especially if it's a single-use version. But when it comes to cheesecakes and their necessity for springform cake pans, the pairing is all about making your life easier, not harder. Sure, you can make a cheesecake in plenty of other dishes, from a pie plate to a cake pan. The springform itself won't help your cheesecake cook or taste any better. Instead, the magic of this bakeware for cheesecake lies in the presentation.

Prying a tall-side, custard-centric cake out of your pan is almost impossible without ruining the top and edges. What should be presented as an elegant wedge of cake now appears to be a scoop of a molten trifle. This is where the springform cake pan rises to the occasion and saves the day. When baked in a springform, cheesecake can be easily removed, with the sides and bottom all easily transferred to a serving platter with barely a crumb out of place.