The Reason Springform Pans Are So Effective For Baking Cheesecake
Baking projects that require a specialty pan can be an insufferable hassle, especially if it's a single-use version. But when it comes to cheesecakes and their necessity for springform cake pans, the pairing is all about making your life easier, not harder. Sure, you can make a cheesecake in plenty of other dishes, from a pie plate to a cake pan. The springform itself won't help your cheesecake cook or taste any better. Instead, the magic of this bakeware for cheesecake lies in the presentation.
Prying a tall-side, custard-centric cake out of your pan is almost impossible without ruining the top and edges. What should be presented as an elegant wedge of cake now appears to be a scoop of a molten trifle. This is where the springform cake pan rises to the occasion and saves the day. When baked in a springform, cheesecake can be easily removed, with the sides and bottom all easily transferred to a serving platter with barely a crumb out of place.
The mess-free benefits of a springform pan
First, consider the size of the pan, with most cheesecake recipes requiring a nine-inch version. For more petite baking, some will even use a six-inch springform. Next, consider the material. Most brands should have a nonstick coating applied to either stainless steel or aluminum, which makes it less likely for your cheesecake to cling to the sides. Keep in mind that nonstick coating usually means you'll have to hand wash this type of bakeware.
Finally, think about the shape of the springform pan base. While most varieties will have a universally similar design, the base shape can vary. Many springform cake pan bases will have a slight lip to them, which makes removing the crust from the platform extremely tricky. Instead, select a type that has a slightly raised platform with no lip, which will help you move your cheesecake with ease.
With these tips in mind, you should be able to select the perfect pan for the job.