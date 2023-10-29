Pancetta Is Expensive, But There Are More Affordable Options To Try

Bacon is cheaper than pancetta, but it can also provide practically all of the same qualities we love. Just like pancetta, bacon is salty, fatty, and can come from the belly of the pig. It's also typically salt-cured but can have a slightly different flavor due to being smoked and the lack of additional seasonings involved. Plus, bacon must be cooked before it's safe to eat, so you won't want to add raw slices to your charcuterie board. But, if you're using it in a pasta or meat dish, you can cook it, dice it, and swap it out for pancetta in a 1:1 substitution.

Prosciutto, on the other hand, can be eaten raw or cooked, so it makes an ideal swap for pancetta in salads and on charcuterie boards. It's typically sliced thinner than the latter but provides a similar salty flavor. Texture-wise, however, it has less fat and moisture than its counterpart, so you may want to toss it in your cooked dish as a finishing touch. Prosciutto may be the priciest swap here, but it's still typically cheaper than pancetta. Salami, however, is an affordable pork product that boasts a high-fat content and can typically be eaten straight out of the package. Just keep in mind that it may be even fattier than pancetta, so you may want to use a little less of it.