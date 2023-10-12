Add Pancetta To Your Roasted Squash Pasta For A Blissful Texture

Fall is the perfect season for cooking with squash, and what better way to enjoy these autumn fruits than in a delectable pasta dish? Whether you're using butternut, acorn, kabocha, spaghetti squash, or the star of the fall season, pumpkin, adding them to your pasta recipe will bring earthy, nutty, and lightly sweet flavors. Blending them up can make for a delightfully creamy sauce, while gutting a spaghetti squash results in noodle-like tendrils that can substitute for the real thing. And yet, if you're relying on squash alone to define your pasta, you're going to end up with a pretty mild dish full of soft textures.

What is the solution to balance out your recipe? Throw in some pancetta, an ingredient that boasts a crispy texture once cooked but remains silky enough to blend in with the fruits in your dish. While cooked squash tends to melt in your mouth, regardless of whether it's blended, diced, or in noodle form, pancetta will bring a much-needed bite. Plus, it has a strong salty flavor that will balance out the mild sweetness in your fruit.