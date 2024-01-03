What Are Lardons And How Are They Used To Build Flavor In Dishes?

Next time you're contemplating sprinkling crumbled bacon over your potato, salad, or pasta dish, consider swapping them for their French alternative, lardons. Not only are lardons an essential French cooking term, but unlike traditional bacon, lardons are thicker, juicier, and always chopped into small pieces. Not only do lardons create additional layers of crispy, meaty texture to your meal that you won't get from normal bacon, but they also add a mouthwatering savory, salty, and slightly smokey flavor.

While the exact history of lardons is unknown, lardons have been used to build flavor for centuries; the first known use of lardons dates back to the 14th century. While the name comes from "to lard," a process of adding moisture to meats, nowadays, lardons are an ingredient that can be found not only in French cooking but across the world. Hopefully, it will soon be found in your kitchen, as well.