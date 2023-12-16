Creamy Ham And Potatoes Au Gratin Recipe

When planning a meal, oftentimes the star of the show gets all the attention, and the side dishes are an afterthought. Why not change things up with this creamy ham and potatoes au gratin recipe, making the side dish just as exciting as its accompaniment?

Created by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, this recipe takes the classic concept of a creamy potato gratin and adds a simple yet flavorful spin with bits of ham throughout, giving the dish a smoky and deeply savory finish. In addition, buttery sauteed onions are added to the gratin layers, and the dish is completed with a topping of grated Gruyère cheese for a perfect golden finish.

Gratin, like many deliciously rich and creamy foods, is a French invention, and while this term is most often used to describe a potato-based dish, a gratin can really include just about any ingredients you can imagine. As long as the sauce is creamy and the top is crispy, you've got yourself a gratin. Wonderfully comforting and filling, this potato delight is well worth the extra effort to add a little more flair and flavor to your dinner table.