Elevate Your Classic Au Gratin With A Sweet Potato Swap

Potatoes au gratin is basically the ultimate comfort dish — it's creamy, cheesy, indulgent, and, best of all, simple to make. If you know all of this already, you've probably made potatoes au gratin before and are familiar with the ins and outs of the dish. If you fall into this category and you're looking for a way to switch up the recipe from time to time, we have a solution: Use sweet potatoes instead.

To get started, you can refer to Tasting Table's potato au gratin with gruyere recipe and simply swap out the regular potatoes for the sweet potato variety. Most of the prep work will be the same, except the cooking time will have to be lowered because sweet potatoes cook a little bit faster.

The sweet potatoes will bring some sweetness and earthiness into the very creamy dish, making for a complex and delicious meal that is a bit nuttier than it would be if made with regular potatoes. You may even end up preferring the sweet potato version to its traditional counterpart.