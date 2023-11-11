12 Mistakes You Need To Avoid With Veal

Veal, you've come a long way, baby. Back in the last millennium, veal had a bad reputation for how its sourced animals — usually young male cattle — were treated before their slaughter. In the old, darker days, the calves were held immobile in tiny cages, and their short lives were filled with pain and misery before the one-way trip to the slaughterhouse.

But veal has been making a comeback in the past few decades, and veal is now okay to eat from the standpoint of animal cruelty and bad nutrition. No longer tied down in small, restricting pens, veal cattle can now move around, lie down, and mingle with other animals in group pens, as per the American Veal Association. The idea that baby calves are subject to animal abuse is one of the biggest veal myths you can stop believing.

But that doesn't mean that veal is like any other cattle cut. Veal's unique nature can make it tricky when it comes to prepping and serving. After doing some online digging and consulting various veal organizations, here are 12 tips that can help ensure that you'll get the real deal out of your veal.