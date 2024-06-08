How The Drink Aisle Became The Best Spot In The Grocery Store

Who would've thought that, in an effort to drink less, we'd be given more beverage options than ever? Alcohol and soda consumption are down, while America's health awareness is up, paving the way for a rise in non-alcoholic, wellness-centric beverages you'll find overflowing the shelves of your local grocery store. From sparkling waters that count the number of fresh lemons squeezed into each can, to fermented sodas infused with herbs influenced by Chinese medicine, the drink aisle is arguably the most innovative lane in the entire store.

A big reason for this is that younger generations are drinking less and less booze. While there is one type of alcohol that they pour more than others, a World Finance report shows that Gen Z drinks an average of 20% less (per capita) than millennials, who were already consuming less alcohol than the generations that came before them. Major driving factors include a rise in conscious consumption, as well as an increased awareness around mental health and the hazardous impacts that alcohol can have on it and the body.

Similarly, a 2021 study showed that younger people are also drinking less soda and sweetened sports drinks. With later generations leading the way, people are increasingly becoming more and more mindful of what they consume, in terms of both food and drink. So what does that mean for the beverage industry? Let's take a walk through the drink aisle so you can see for yourself.