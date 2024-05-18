13 Best Canned Sparkling Water Brands

The global sparkling water market is one of the fastest-growing beverage segments, exceeding $38 billion in 2023, according to a detailed research analysis by Fortune Business Insider. The group reports sales are expected to reach $108 billion by 2032. Much of the market expansion is due to consumers seeking healthier alternatives to soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, juices, or other sugary beverages. While sparkling water is available in glass and plastic bottles, sipping from recyclable aluminum cans is the preferred method of enjoyment for many sparkling water enthusiasts due to convenience.

In general, carbonated sparkling water contains very few calories, low to no sugars or sodium, and is often available in a range of tasty fruit flavors that please the palate while keeping you hydrated. As the industry continues to grow, the number of flavors available has also increased, with more and more brands throwing their hats into the canned sparkling water ring. And as a tried-and-true sparkling water and seltzer fan, I couldn't be happier.

I included both sparkling water and seltzer in this lineup, considering that the difference between the two drinks are only in how they're carbonated; sparkling water contains naturally-occurring fizz, while seltzer is supplemented with additional carbon dioxide. I tasted several different beverage brands to evaluate the flavor, effervescence, ingredient sources, and company's values regarding sustainability to find the ones most worth sipping on.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.