Cook Vegetables In Sparkling Water To Retain Their Vibrant Colors

Since we eat with our eyes first, it's ideal to make a meal as aesthetically pleasing as it is tasty. Filling your dish with cooked vegetables is a quick way to produce a nutrient-dense, flavorful meal with ingredients in all colors of the rainbow — but if your produce becomes dull during steaming or boiling, it can look less than appetizing when it comes time to dig in.

To keep this from happening, forgo the tap water you usually cook your veggies in and reach for sparkling water instead. The bubbles will keep their color nice and vivid, almost as if you blanched them. But unlike with blanching, you'll still be able to fully cook your produce. How does this work? Fizzy water slows down the vegetables' oxidizing, which is the reaction that causes them to turn brown. And that's not all — using sparkling water instead of regular will keep them crunchy instead of mushy, due to the bubbles expanding when exposed to high temperatures and creating an airy consistency. This liquid swap can even help your veggies retain their vitamins and minerals, and because of all the bicarbonate in seltzer water, you can typically add less salt to your pot.